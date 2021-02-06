State sets record Friday with 63,080 vaccine doses administered

The Illinois Department of Public Health Saturday reported 3,062 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease and 60 additional deaths. The numbers are roughly on a par with those reported in recent days.

The state also reported that on Friday, Illinois set a new one-day vaccination record with a total of 63,080 doses administered. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 49,909 doses. A total of 1,294,498 vaccines had been administered as of Friday night, including 188,351 at long-term care facilities.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test results from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5 is 3.4%.

The dead include 19 people in Cook County, five in DuPage County, three in Kane County, one in Lake County, one in McHenry County and two in Will County.

As of Friday night, 2,271individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 485 patients were in the ICU and 246 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.