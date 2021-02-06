 

Former Illinois Gaming Board chair picked to lead Illinois GOP

  • Don Tracy, a Springfield attorney and former gaming board chief, will be the next head of the Illinois Republican Party.

    Don Tracy, a Springfield attorney and former gaming board chief, will be the next head of the Illinois Republican Party.

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 2/6/2021 6:08 PM

Members of the Illinois Republican Party on Saturday picked a former gaming board chief to be the next head of the state party.

Don Tracy, a Springfield attorney who was appointed in 2015 to lead the Illinois Gaming Board by former Gov. Bruce Rauner, won the backing of members of the state GOP's central committee.

 

The attorney beat out two other candidates vying to lead the party -- Lake County Republican Chairman Mark Shaw of Lake Forest, who currently serves as state party co-chair and president of the Republican County Chairmen's Association, and Kendall County Board Chairman Scott Gryder of Oswego.

Former chair Tim Schneider of Bartlett announced in December he'd be stepping down from the position.

For the complete story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

