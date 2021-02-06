COVID-19 cases per county, ZIP code as of Feb. 5

Interactive mapFind an interactive map where you can search counts by ZIP code at dailyherald.com.

Suburbs' portion There have been 485,931 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Friday. That's almost 42.6% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 8,092 deaths in the suburbs, which is 41.4% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Friday, suburban Cook County had 221,564 cases and 4,285 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 237,036 cases and 4,692 fatalities.

• Top suburb case counts as of Friday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 8,073 cases and 200 deaths in Des Plaines, 5,640 cases and 56 deaths in Palatine, 5,381 cases and 117 deaths in Arlington Heights, 5,000 cases and 65 deaths in Schaumburg, 4,145 cases and 44 deaths in Mount Prospect, 4,023 and 63 deaths in Streamwood, 3,695 cases and 59 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 3,673 cases and 113 deaths in Wheeling, 3,551 cases and 96 deaths in Glenview, 2,587 cases and 106 deaths in Northbrook, 2,528 cases and 64 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 2,348 cases and 27 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 2,222 cases and 43 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 1,273 cases and 15 deaths in Prospect Heights, 984 cases and 32 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County • As of Friday, DuPage County had 73,399 cases and 1,123 deaths, according to the state.

• Top counts as of Saturday, according to the county: 5,933 cases and 121 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 4,256 cases and 33 deaths in Addison, 3,826 cases and 40 deaths in West Chicago, 3,739 cases and 52 deaths in Carol Stream, 3,729 cases and 51 deaths in Wheaton, 3,631 cases and 50 deaths in Lombard, 3,582 cases and 58 deaths in Elmhurst, 3,433 cases and 24 deaths in Glendale Heights, 2,759 cases and 17 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 2,653 cases and 35 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 2,184 cases and 17 deaths in Villa Park, 2,053 cases and 41 deaths in Bensenville, and 1,765 cases and 16 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County• 56,869 cases with 888 deaths as of Friday on the IDPH website. The Lake County Health Department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state. The county is no longer reporting total case counts by municipality.

Kane County • 48,821 cases with 686 deaths as of Friday on the IDPH website.

• Most recent top counts posted on the county website as of Friday: 14,443 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 9,691 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 4,738 in St. Charles, 4,121 in Carpentersville, 2,354in South Elgin, 2,067 in Geneva, 1,872 in Batavia, 840 in Hampshire, 810 in Sugar Grove, 683 in Gilberts, 590 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 23,135 cases and 242 deaths as of Friday, according to the IDPH website.

Will County• 62,143 cases and 858 deaths reported, according to the IDPH website Friday.