Bellwood police commander charged with possession of child pornography at work, Lombard home

A Bellwood police commander has been charged with possession of child pornography, allegedly viewing it through Internet Protocol addresses at work and at his home in Lombard.

DuPage County Judge Anthony Coco set bail at $150,000 Saturday morning for John Trevarthen, 45, of the 300 block of East 17th Place, Lombard, according to a news release from the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

Trevarthen is charged with three counts of possession of child pornography. According to court documents, they were videos of girls under the age of 13 performing sexual acts on an adult male, on a teenage boy and on themselves.

A Lombard detective received a tip in January from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding suspected child pornography videos and photographs that were allegedly uploaded on a smart phone file-sharing application with an email address that registered to a home in Lombard, according to the news release.

On Friday, police stopped Trevarthen in his car and seized his phone. They also searched his home and seized an iPad. The devices were examined by the DuPage County Sheriff's Digital Forensic Unit.

According to the news release, Trevarthen used a personal IP address and an IP address owned by Bellwood to view child pornography on an app.

Trevarthen's next court date is March 8.

To be freed from jail, he would need to post $15,000.