Antioch Township registered sex offender arrested for assaulting 2 children

Michael R. Olofson, 50, of the 39400 block of North Highview Drive, Antioch Township, is charged with sexual assault of a child, police say. Courtesy of Lake County Sheriff

An Antioch Township man who is a registered sex offender has been arrested and charged with assaulting two girls between the ages of four and 12 more than 10 years ago, Lake County sheriff's police said in a news release Saturday.

In December of 2020, a report was made to the sheriff's office and detectives commenced an investigation. They determined several acts of sexual assault occurred at a residence in the 39400 block of North Highview Drive in Antioch Township, according to the release.

Detectives arrested Michael R. Olofson, 50, of the 39400 block of North Highview Drive on Friday. He has been charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Olofson has a previous conviction for possession of child pornography.

Police said the victims were related to Olofson and he committed numerous acts of sexual assault over more than a year.

Olofson is being held in the Lake County Jail on $100,0000 bail. He is next due in court on Feb. 23.

"The victims in this case had a lot of courage to come forward and discuss the abuse they endured for years," Sheriff John Idleburg said in the news release, promising to advocate for people who are abused. "I want every victim of sexual assault to know we are always here for you."