 

COVID-19 update: Record day for vaccine doses, 83 more deaths, 3,660 new cases

      Volunteer Christine Miles with the Lake County Health Department services people getting COVID-19 vaccines at the Lake County Fairgrounds. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 2/5/2021 12:24 PM

New cases of COVID-19 reached 3,660 Friday with 83 more people dying from the respiratory disease, as the state hit a high for vaccine doses with 74,965 shots administered on Thursday.

The seven-day average of doses administered is 49,082, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

 

The state has received 2,132,025 doses of vaccine since distribution began in mid-December and 1,231,418 people have been inoculated.

So far, 272,444 people -- 2.4% of the state's population -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 2,318 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 3.3% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,114,219 and 19,526 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 105,085 virus tests in the last 24 hours.

