Authorities: Lake Villa man killed 9-year-old daughter, himself

A 36-year-old Lake Villa man killed his 9-year-old daughter and then himself, according to police who discovered the bodies Thursday afternoon at the father's residence in the 0-100 block of Briar Ridge Lane.

The deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide, according to Lt. Christopher Covelli, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman, who said the father apparently took his daughter's life before taking his own.

Both individuals appeared to have sustained sharp-force injuries, Covelli said.

Lake Villa police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force continue to investigate the deaths.

Police went to the home about 2:15 p.m. Thursday for a well-being check on the child after her mother informed them the girl was absent from school.

Police entered the home and found the girl and her father were dead, according to Covelli.

According to police, the girl's mother and father live separately but share custody. The mom agreed to allow the girl to stay with her father Wednesday night, authorities said.

When the mother learned her daughter had not been in school Thursday, she attempted to call the father. Unable to reach him, she contacted police for a well-being check, Covelli said.

"This is an incredibly tragic set of circumstance and our deepest condolences go out to the family of the child," Lake Villa Police Chief Craig Somerville said in a news release. "I want to reassure the Lake Villa community that there is no evidence to suggest there is a threat to the public."

The home is in the Savanna Springs subdivision. All was quiet today in the neighborhood of ranch and two-story homes and double garages. The house backs up to the Eagle Creek Natural Wetlands Conservation Area.

Daily Herald staff writers Doug T. Graham and John Starks contributed.