83-year-old Huntley man dies in two-vehicle crash near St. Charles

An 83-year-old Huntley man was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash near St. Charles that closed a portion of Randall Road for nearly five hours, Kane County sheriff's officials said in a news release.

Fred Thomas was driving his Honda Accord south on Randall Road near the intersection of Bolcum Road when, for an unknown reason, his car crossed the centerline and collided with a Chevrolet Equinox that was traveling north, according to the release.

Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Equinox, a 40-year-old Aurora woman who was alone in her vehicle, was transported to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital with nonlife threating injuries.

The crash, which took place approximately 6:15 a.m., closed Randall Road from Bolcum to Silver Glen Road until about 11 a.m. while sheriff's deputies and members of the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team investigated.

No tickets have been issued and it is unknown if slippery road conditions played a role in the crash, officials said.