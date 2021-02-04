 

Where to find a warming center in the suburbs

  • Snow begins to fall Thursday afternoon on Algonquin Road in Arlington Heights. Subzero temperatures are expected this weekend.

      Snow begins to fall Thursday afternoon on Algonquin Road in Arlington Heights. Subzero temperatures are expected this weekend. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Lauren Rohr
 
 
Updated 2/4/2021 4:41 PM

As an arctic cold snap plunges into the Midwest, government buildings, libraries and other community facilities throughout the suburbs are doubling as a refuge for people seeking shelter from the extreme cold.

Some warming centers remain closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while others have limited their hours of operation or implemented safety restrictions. Residents are encouraged to call each facility to confirm availability, as details are subject to change.

 

Recently hit by winter storms that dumped several inches of snow, the suburbs will see temperatures drop this weekend, with subzero lows and frigid wind chills anticipated through next week, forecasts show.

Here's where to find warming centers in your county:

• Cook County: cookcountyemergencymanagement.org.

• DuPage County: dupagecris.org/index.php/disaster.

• Kane County: kanehealth.com/Documents/Natural-Disasters/CoolingWarmingLocations2018.pdf.

• Lake County: lakecountyil.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=a19b046271df4f549fe074a129308ca7

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

• McHenry County: www.mchenrycountyil.gov/home/showdocument?id=91668.

• Will County: www.willcountyema.org/warmingcooling.

Many city websites, such as Elgin's, also have resources for warming centers and overnight shelters. Visit www.cityofelgin.org/2334/Cold-Weather-Reminders-and-Resources

"With extreme cold temperatures coming to Elgin for several days, we want to remind the community of the many cold weather considerations and resources available on our website," said communications manager Molly Gillespie. "Please check on the elderly, and don't leave pets outside for long durations. There are warming shelters and overnight shelters available to those in need."

• Daily Herald staff writers Rick West and Doug T. Graham contributed to this report.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 