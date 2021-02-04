Friday's delivery of the paper could be delayed. Here's what weather is coming.

Tonight's snowstorm could result in sporadic delays in getting your print edition of the Daily Herald delivered on time Friday morning.

Rest assured, subscribers can always get access to the paper's e-edition as well as fresh news at dailyherald.com.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advistory lasting until noon Friday.

[3:20 PM 2/4/2021] Heads-Up! The combination of rapidly increasing winds, gusting to 40 to possibly 50 mph for a time later this afternoon & evening and additional snow will lead to a brief period of sharply reduced visibilities, just in time for the evening commute. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/ahDMagnPQC — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 4, 2021

The suburbs could see 2 to 5 inches of snow into Friday morning. As predicted, heavy snow started falling Thursday afternoon throughout the suburbs.

Winds could gust as high as 50 mph tonight, meteorologists say.

"Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility," the weather service advisory says. "... Pockets of blowing snow could continue to impact the Friday morning commute."

Temperatures are expected to plummet starting Thursday afternoon, with subzero wind chills possible Friday morning.

"Sharply falling temperatures Thursday afternoon and evening could cause any lingering wet spots to freeze quickly," the weather service warns. It advises drivers to slow down.

[3:45 PM 2/4/2021] A true taste of winter sweeps into the region into next week with persistent sub-zero wind chills and several chances for accumulating snow. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/NieYfztAv4 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 4, 2021

A blast of Arctic air is forecast to hit the area Saturday and Sunday.

Wind chills of -20 to -30 are possible, the weather service says.

Highs on Friday and Saturday will be in the teens, and in single digits on Sunday. More snow is possible Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

Then the highs aren't expected to break 20 degrees until Saturday, Feb. 13.

Stay safe!