 

Friday's delivery of the paper could be delayed. Here's what weather is coming.

  • Poor visibility greets the drivers Thursday at the intersection of Dundee and Rand roads in Palatine as the snow once again hits the suburbs. The temperatures are expected to head south well past zero degrees in the next couple of days.

      Poor visibility greets the drivers Thursday at the intersection of Dundee and Rand roads in Palatine as the snow once again hits the suburbs. The temperatures are expected to head south well past zero degrees in the next couple of days. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 2/4/2021 5:17 PM

Tonight's snowstorm could result in sporadic delays in getting your print edition of the Daily Herald delivered on time Friday morning.

Rest assured, subscribers can always get access to the paper's e-edition as well as fresh news at dailyherald.com.

 

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advistory lasting until noon Friday.

The suburbs could see 2 to 5 inches of snow into Friday morning. As predicted, heavy snow started falling Thursday afternoon throughout the suburbs.

Winds could gust as high as 50 mph tonight, meteorologists say.

"Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility," the weather service advisory says. "... Pockets of blowing snow could continue to impact the Friday morning commute."

Temperatures are expected to plummet starting Thursday afternoon, with subzero wind chills possible Friday morning.

"Sharply falling temperatures Thursday afternoon and evening could cause any lingering wet spots to freeze quickly," the weather service warns. It advises drivers to slow down.

A blast of Arctic air is forecast to hit the area Saturday and Sunday.

Wind chills of -20 to -30 are possible, the weather service says.

Highs on Friday and Saturday will be in the teens, and in single digits on Sunday. More snow is possible Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

Then the highs aren't expected to break 20 degrees until Saturday, Feb. 13.

Stay safe!

