COVID-19 update: 62,318 more vaccine doses given, 69 more deaths, 3,328 new cases

New cases of COVID-19 reached 3,328 Thursday with 69 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

In the last 24 hours, 62,318 people received COVID-19 shots compared to the seven-day average of 46,709.

The state has received 2,125,650 doses of vaccine since distribution began in mid-December and 1,156,453 doses have been administered.

So far, 256,839 people have been fully vaccinated or 2.02% of Illinois 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 came to 2,341 as of Wednesday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 3.4% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,137,559 and 19,444 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 101,307 virus tests in the last 24 hours.