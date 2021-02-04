 

COVID-19 update: 62,318 more vaccine doses given, 69 more deaths, 3,328 new cases

  • National Guard personal hold up colored flags as they work the line of people at Triton College in River Grove as this was opening day for the mass vaccinations sponsored by the Cook County Department of Public Health.

Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 2/4/2021 12:28 PM

New cases of COVID-19 reached 3,328 Thursday with 69 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

In the last 24 hours, 62,318 people received COVID-19 shots compared to the seven-day average of 46,709.

 

The state has received 2,125,650 doses of vaccine since distribution began in mid-December and 1,156,453 doses have been administered.

So far, 256,839 people have been fully vaccinated or 2.02% of Illinois 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 came to 2,341 as of Wednesday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 3.4% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,137,559 and 19,444 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 101,307 virus tests in the last 24 hours.

