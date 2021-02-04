Authorities: Lake Villa man killed 9-year-old daughter, then himself

A 36-year-old Lake Villa man killed his 9-year-old daughter and then himself, authorities said late Thursday night.

Lake Villa officers were dispatched to a home on the 100 block of Briar Ridge Lane about 2:15 p.m. Thursday to do a well-being check on the child and found the bodies, according to a news release from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

The deaths are being investigated as a case of murder-suicide, according to the release.

The child's mother and father lived separately but shared custody of their daughter, according to the news release.

The child's mother agreed to let the daughter stay overnight Wednesday, but the child didn't show up to school Thursday, authorities said. That's when the mother tried to call the father, and when she wasn't able to reach him, she called the police to do a well-being check.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is assisting the Lake Villa Police Department and the Lake County coroner's office in the investigation.