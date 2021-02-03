'Mentally I feel better': Second mass vaccination site opens in Cook County.

New cases of COVID-19 reached 3,314 Wednesday with 69 more people dying from the disease as Illinois set a new daily record for vaccinations, state health officials announced.

In the last 24 hours, 65,166 people received COVID-19 vaccines, climbing above the seven-day average of 45,787, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

That total could increase with the opening of the second Cook County mass vaccination site at Triton College in River Grove Wednesday.

Lisa Meincke called Cook County's hotline at 6:59 a.m. Tuesday to reserve her slot at the college campus and Wednesday she received her first shot.

"I sat and sat and waited and redialed and redialed until I finally got through," the Arlington Heights woman said.

For Jeff Schwarz of Arlington Heights, getting the lifesaving vaccination provided relief.

"Mentally, I feel better," Schwarz said.

The state has received 2,079,525 doses of vaccine since distribution began in mid-December and 1,094,135 people have been inoculated.

So far, 244,588 people -- 1.92% of the state's population -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

With 2 million doses sent to Illinois and everyone requiring two shots, "that's just one-quarter of the 4.1 million people qualifying for the first two phases" of vaccinations, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said after touring a vaccination site in Champaign.

He added that the federal government this week is beginning to distribute 20% more vaccines to states. Also, a federal pilot program will soon start sending additional vaccines directly to pharmacies, which means "39,000 more doses available each week to Illinoisans," Pritzker said.

Illinois hospitals were treating 2,469 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday night. Of those currently hospitalized, 520 are in intensive-care units.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 3.5% based on a seven-day average, continuing a downward trend.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,134,231 and 19,375 Illinoisans have died since the outset of the pandemic.

Labs processed 96,894 virus tests in the past day.

IDPH officials announced Wednesday they would shift 97,000 vaccines designated for long-term care facilities in the first wave of inoculations to be used for second wave recipients -- people age 65 and older and essential workers such as police and teachers (Group 1B). The first wave includes health care workers and long-term care sites (Group 1A).

The 97,000 doses will be redistributed to pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS for 1B customers. Those pharmacies are part of a federal program in charge of inoculations at long-term care sites.

The rate of shots at long-term care facilities stands at about 36,000 a week and 110,000 doses remain allocated for long-term care residents. That total is expected to be supplemented with new supplies of vaccines, officials said.

About 35% of doses channeled to long-term care facilities have gone into arms. That's partly because doses were allocated based on beds per site not actual residents, which is less. Also, federal planners "assumed every person offered would take the vaccine -- that has not happened," Pritzker said.

However, inoculations are complete at skilled nursing facilities and all sites are expected to be vaccinated by Feb. 15, he noted.

Demand for vaccines from essential workers and people age 65 and older is far outstripping demand.

On Tuesday, the Cook County Department of Public Health's website received nearly 2 million hits in the first hour that appointments opened for the Triton College site.

Residents who need help scheduling can call (833) 308-1988 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays.

The county health department intends to open additional, large-scale vaccination sites more frequently -- "hopefully, every week or two over the next month," said Dr. Gregory Huhn, vaccine coordinator.

• Daily Herald staff writer Mark Welsh contributed to this report