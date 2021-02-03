It's official -- COVID-19 restrictions loosened across the suburbs

The state officially eased COVID-19 restrictions in DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.

The four counties will join the rest of the region in entering Phase 4 of the state's plan to control the spread of COVID-19.

It allows gatherings of up to 50 people, reopening of bowling alleys and indoor skating rinks, and expands levels of play for high-risk youth sports like basketball.

Restaurants no longer have capacity limits in seated areas indoors, but must place tables 6 feet apart.

Movie theaters can also operate with up to 50 people or 50% capacity, whatever is less.

Masking in public and social distancing are still required.

The four counties were permitted to shift into Phase 4 after COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations decreased.

To upgrade to Phase 4, regions must have a positivity rate for COVID-19 tests of 6.5% for three consecutive days, hospital ICU beds must be at 20% availability for three consecutive days, and there must be no sustained increase in COVID-19 patients for seven out of 10 days.

Suburban Cook County moved into Phase 4 Tuesday, and Will and Kankakee counties did so on Monday.

But in Cook County, authorities are imposing stricter rules within Phase 4 to protect the public health, officials said.

Chicago did the same recently.