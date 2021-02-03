Fight that led to Rolling Meadows man's death involved at least four people

The fight in Des Plaines last week that led to a Rolling Meadows man's death involved between four and six people in two groups, police revealed Wednesday.

Thomas B. Adamowski, 34, was fatally injured in a Jan. 24 fight at Rand Road House, 864 Rand Road, police said. He suffered head injuries and died Jan. 26, at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

The fight occurred about 3:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the bar, which was open at the time, police said. Other people tried to break up the brawl.

Police learned of the fight shortly before 8 a.m. that day, once Adamowski was at the hospital.

Investigators are trying to determine what triggered the fight. Witness reports conflict, police said.

Police said they know the identities of the other people involved in the fight. No one had been arrested as of Wednesday and no charges have been filed.

Adamowski's death is considered a homicide, a spokeswoman for the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

Police are investigating with the medical examiner's office and the Cook County state's attorney's office.