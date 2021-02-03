COVID-19 update: 65,166 more vaccine doses given, 69 more deaths, 3,314 new cases

Demand for COVID-19 vaccinations are outstripping the supply in Illinois. Associated Press

New cases of COVID-19 reached 3,314 Wednesday with 69 more people dying from the disease as Illinois set a new daily record for vaccinations, state health officials announced.

In the last 24 hours, 65,166 people received COVID-19 vaccines, climbing above the seven-day average of 45,787, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

The state has received 2,079,525 doses of vaccine since distribution began in mid-December and 1,094,135 people have been inoculated.

So far, 244,588 people -- 1.92% of the state's population -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 2,469 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday night. Of those currently hospitalized, 520 are in intensive-care units.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 3.5% based on a seven-day average, continuing a downward trend.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,134,231 and 19,375 Illinoisans have died since the outset of the pandemic.

Labs processed 96,894 virus tests in the past day.

IDPH officials announced Monday they would shift 97,000 vaccines designated for long-term care facilities in the first wave of inoculations to be used for second wave recipients -- people age 65 and older and essential workers such as police and teachers (Group 1B).

The 97,000 doses will be redistributed to pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS for 1B customers. Those pharmacies are part of a federal program in charge of inoculations at long-term care sites.

The rate of shots at long-term care facilities stands at about 36,000 a week and 110,000 doses remain allocated for long-term care residents. That total is expected to be supplemented with new supplies of vaccines, officials said.

Demand for vaccines from essential workers and people age 65 and older is far outstripping demand.

On Tuesday, the Cook County Department of Public Health's website received nearly 2 million hits in the first hour that appointments opened for a new mass vaccination site debuting today at Triton College in River Grove.