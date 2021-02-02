Why you should not share your COVID vaccination card on social media

Sometimes you get caught up collecting all of those social media "likes" and "thumbs-up" and throw common sense out the window.

Have you had your COVID-19 vaccination yet? If you have, experts say don't share a photo of your vaccination card on social media.

"Unfortunately, your card has your full name and birthday on it, as well as information about where you got your vaccine," says Steve Bernas, president and CEO of BBB of Chicago and Northern Illinois. "If your social media privacy settings aren't set high, you may be giving valuable information away for anyone to use."

That information makes you vulnerable to identity theft, Bernas said, and can help scammers create phony versions of you on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and other platforms.

While only a small percentage of Illinois residents have been inoculated, the number is expanding and vaccine supplies are expected to increase in the near future.

Experts say there are several safe ways to share your vaccination accomplishment.

"For example, you could post a photo of your vaccine sticker or use a profile frame instead," Bernas said.

The BBB also suggests people should review their social media security settings and see what information they are sharing and with whom -- if you only want friends and family to see your posts, be sure that's how your privacy settings are configured.

Be wary of answering popular social media prompts. Sharing your vaccine photo is just the latest social trend.

If you've spotted a scam report it to BBB.org/ScamTracker. Your report can help others avoid being victimized. For information about scams and how to avoid visit BBB.org/AvoidScams.