 

Snow, then arctic air: What's coming in the suburbs starting around lunchtime Thursday

  • A large number of people sledding dot the side of the hill after heavy snow fall at Randall Oaks Park in West Dundee.

      A large number of people sledding dot the side of the hill after heavy snow fall at Randall Oaks Park in West Dundee. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald staff report
Updated 2/3/2021 5:21 PM

Another round of snow is in the forecast for the suburbs starting around lunchtime Thursday, with a blast of arctic air to follow and lasting most of next week, the National Weather Service is saying.

The suburbs could see 2 to 5 inches of snow starting Thursday morning and continuing into Friday morning.

The weather service issued a winter weather advisory that starts at 11 a.m. Thursday and lasts until noon Friday.

The snow could start as rain or freezing rain, the advisory says. Then "snow could become heavy Thursday afternoon into the early evening."

Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

"Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility," the advisory says. "The hazardous conditions will likely impact the Thursday afternoon and evening commute. Pockets of blowing snow could continue to impact the Friday morning commute."

Temperatures are expected to plummet starting Thursday afternoon, with subzero wind chills possible Friday morning.

"Sharply falling temperatures Thursday afternoon and evening could cause any lingering wet spots to freeze quickly," the weather service warns. It advises drivers to slow down.

A blast of Arctic air is forecast to hit the area Saturday and Sunday.

Wind chills of -20 to -30 are possible, the weather service says.

Highs on Friday and Saturday will be in the teens, and in single digits on Sunday. More snow is possible Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

Then the highs aren't expected to break 20 degrees until Saturday, Feb. 13.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 