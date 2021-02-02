Snow, then arctic air: What's coming in the suburbs starting around lunchtime Thursday

Another round of snow is in the forecast for the suburbs starting around lunchtime Thursday, with a blast of arctic air to follow and lasting most of next week, the National Weather Service is saying.

Snow will move over the area Thu, possibly starting as freezing rain or a wintry mix at first, before changing to all snow and increasing in intensity into Thu. afternoon and evening. Blowing snow will also contribute to reduced visibilities, especially in open areas. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/8xPMioblRg — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 3, 2021

The suburbs could see 2 to 5 inches of snow starting Thursday morning and continuing into Friday morning.

The weather service issued a winter weather advisory that starts at 11 a.m. Thursday and lasts until noon Friday.

The snow could start as rain or freezing rain, the advisory says. Then "snow could become heavy Thursday afternoon into the early evening."

Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

"Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility," the advisory says. "The hazardous conditions will likely impact the Thursday afternoon and evening commute. Pockets of blowing snow could continue to impact the Friday morning commute."

Temperatures are expected to plummet starting Thursday afternoon, with subzero wind chills possible Friday morning.

"Sharply falling temperatures Thursday afternoon and evening could cause any lingering wet spots to freeze quickly," the weather service warns. It advises drivers to slow down.

Behind Thursday night';s cold front, temperatures will plummet with highs in the teens and single digits and sub-zero overnight lows with even colder wind chills expected by the weekend. Periods of light-moderate accum snow also appear likely during this time frame. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/qCPIcwRYJJ — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 3, 2021

A blast of Arctic air is forecast to hit the area Saturday and Sunday.

Wind chills of -20 to -30 are possible, the weather service says.

Highs on Friday and Saturday will be in the teens, and in single digits on Sunday. More snow is possible Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

Then the highs aren't expected to break 20 degrees until Saturday, Feb. 13.