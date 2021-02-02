Feder: Fox News passes off radio host Amy Jacobson as merely 'Chicago parent'

Twice in the past three days Amy Jacobson appeared on the Fox News morning show "Fox & Friends" to comment on the dispute over reopening Chicago Public Schools for in-person learning, Robert Feder writes.

On the air Jacobson was identified only as "a Chicago parent and volleyball coach" before she launched into a broadside against the Chicago Teachers Union for keeping kids out of school.

"I think a lot of people enjoy working from their homes in Florida and their homes in California -- their second homes," Jacobson told "Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt Monday.

"I talked to one teacher at Lane Tech who said, 'Oh, I love staying at home because then I can go work out, I don't have to shower, and I can just go straight to the Zoom classroom.' So this has never been about the kids, Ainsley, this has always been about their needs and not our children's needs."

Viewers who didn't know better had no idea that Jacobson also is a veteran Chicago broadcaster with an uncanny knack for attracting attention.

As morning co-host at Salem Media conservative news/talk WIND 560-AM she's been an outspoken critic of the union, among other targets.

