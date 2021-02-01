Violent crimes down, but Naperville sees increase in identity thefts, domestic calls

A spike in identity thefts fueled a 71.5% rise in serious crime in Naperville in 2020, according to a report released Monday by the Naperville Police Department. Daily Herald file photo

Naperville saw an overall reduction in violent crimes last year, officials say, but the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to blame for a jump in reports of identity theft and calls related to domestic violence.

The Naperville Police Department on Monday released its 2020 crime figures, which Chief Robert Marshall said are used to develop future goals, address trends and enhance public education efforts. Law enforcement officers and community members faced a slew of unprecedented challenges last year, as evidenced by sections of the report, he said.

"None of us in this profession will ever forget 2020," Marshall said. "Not only did we have the pandemic, but we had a very contentious presidential election, protests (and) demonstrations unlike things we've ever seen here in the community of Naperville."

A sharp increase in identity thefts was among the biggest anomalies in the data, following a national trend of high unemployment fraud amid the coronavirus crisis, said Russ Matson, deputy director of administrative services. Cases in the city's jurisdiction or involving a Naperville resident totaled 2,130 last year -- 1,637 more than in 2019 and "well above" the city's three-year average, he said.

The spike in identity thefts drove a 71.5% rise in the city's Part I crimes, which are considered serious or violent, the report shows. Without it, the Part I category would have seen a 4% dip from 2019 to 2020, officials said.

Reports of criminal sexual assault, aggravated assault or battery, and arson were each down by a few cases, according to the data, while armed robberies increased from 26 to 30. Police solved one domestic-related murder case in 2020, compared to one drug-related homicide in 2019.

Forced entry was not a factor in 90% of the reported 86 stolen cars, 88% of the 303 burglaries to vehicles, or a majority of residential and commercial burglaries, the report shows. Police are urging residents to lock their doors and not leave their vehicles running to avoid what they call "crimes of opportunity."

In the Part II crime category, police issued 168 citations or arrests for illegal cannabis possession in 2020, compared to 91 the year before, data shows. Recreational marijuana use by those 21 and older became legal last year, but Deputy Chief Jason Arres said a majority of the cases were related to illegally obtained marijuana.

Fifteen illegal firearms were seized during traffic stops, eight more than in 2019.

Drunken driving incidents were down from 280 to 212, the report says, but drug-related driving under the influence cases increased from 15 to 34.

Those figures are the result of Naperville's new strategic response unit, which works with the special operations group to proactively patrol the town and focus on areas that may be of concern, Arres said.

The department also has been tracking domestic, mental health and drug overdose cases, all of which increased in 2020.

Domestic calls -- including arguments and physical violence -- rose "to levels we haven't seen before" after the stay-at-home order took effect last spring, Marshall said. The data aligns with national studies indicating partners were more likely to stay in abusive relationships during the pandemic because shelters and other resources were not available, he said.

Proactive policing and social services have been listed as priorities among city and police leaders, officials said. This year's budget includes funds to hire an additional social worker and four new police officers, provide crisis intervention training and take initial steps to implement a body camera program.