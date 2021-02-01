Suburban Cook County vaccine signup opens at 9 a.m. Tuesday

COVID-19 appointment slots will be available beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday for people who live or work in suburban Cook County and are age 65 and older or essential workers.

The appointments at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov are for vaccinations at Triton College in River Grove, where the second mass vaccination site in suburban Cook County will open Wednesday, according to the Cook County officials. The other such site opened last week in Tinley Park.

People without internet access or who need assistance scheduling can call (833) 308-1988 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Cook County Department of Public Health also has distributed vaccines to more than 90 locations including Jewel-Osco, Mariano's, Walgreens, federally qualified health centers and hospitals that are offering vaccines by appointment. A complete listing can be found at www.cookcountypublichealth.org.

Those who are eligible include people 65 and older and essential workers, including first responders, teachers, and those who work in the postal service, manufacturing, grocery stores, mass transit, correctional facilities, food processors, and adult day care or shelters.