Street renamed for lifelong Elginite devoted to service

Calling the honor "a marvelous experience," Don Sleeman watched with family and friends as a street sign with his name on it was uncovered Monday outside his beloved American Legion Post 57 in Elgin.

"I'm still in shock," he said.

Sleeman, a lifelong Elginite who is sometimes called "Mr. Elgin Post 57," has been a member there for 66 years. He's held nearly every post leadership position, including three stints as commander. He was a supply sergeant stationed in Japan during the Korean War from February 1952 to June 1953.

Service was a recurring theme Monday as speakers took turns heaping praise on Sleeman during the ceremony inside the Legion post, before moving outside to unveil the sign.

"This is an honor that I feel a community does to a person of service," Mayor David Kaptain said. "And his service goes beyond the Legion. It goes out in the community."

Sleeman, 91, also served as the president of the Elgin Patriotic Memorial Association for more than 10 years and has been a member for more than 60 years, during which time he coordinated Memorial Day events and instituted the Avenue of Flags at the Bluff City Ceremony.

- Rick West | Staff Photographer The city of Elgin has designated a portion of Chester Avenue, between Dundee Avenue and Liberty Street near American Legion Post 57, as Donald J. Sleeman Avenue. It honors the Korean War veteran who is sometimes called "Mr. Elgin Post 57."

He has also worked closely with other civic and veterans organizations and city employees in coordinating Veterans Day, Flag Day, and New Citizens Recognition programs by providing rifle and honor guards.

"He's served his whole life and he's an example to follow," Elgin City Councilman Toby Shaw said. "It's neat to be able to recognize him today."

The council had unanimously approved the resolution during its Jan. 13 meeting that designated a portion of Chester Avenue, between Dundee Avenue and Liberty Street, to be known as Donald J. Sleeman Avenue,

Sleeman's take on his service was simple.

"When you see something that you can improve, you see someone who needs help, do it," he said. "Don't procrastinate, just do it, and you'll have a better life."

"And I feel that I've had one hell of a good life."