Occupants escape unharmed after fire breaks out in Buffalo Grove home

No injuries were reported Monday after fire broke out around noon at a Buffalo Grove home, fire officials said.

Buffalo Grove firefighters called to the home in the 600 block of Patton Drive at 12:03 p.m. arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the rear of the two-story residence.

The home's occupants were able to escape unharmed, and firefighters brought the blaze under control at about 12:27 p.m., officials said. Patton Drive remained closed later in the afternoon as firefighters continued cleanup operations.

It was not immediately clear if the home would be deemed uninhabitable, but officials said the attic had been fully engulfed in flames. A photo taken from above the scene shows a gaping hole in the roof, exposing the interior of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the fire department.