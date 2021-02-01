Feder: Irika Sargent 'excited to be back' as CBS 2 anchor today
Updated 2/1/2021 6:28 AM
It's back to work today for new mom Irika Sargent, who returns to CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2 as Monday-through-Friday news anchor alongside Brad Edwards, Robert Feder writes.
"I'm deeply grateful for a life-changing three months on maternity leave with my family," Sargent tweeted. "No makeup for all that time was a bonus! Excited to be back anchoring the @cbschicago news tomorrow at 5, 6 & 10pm and sharing more pics of my girl then!"
Aria Vivian was born November 12 to Sargent and her husband, Dorian Orr.
