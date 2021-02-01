Feder: Irika Sargent 'excited to be back' as CBS 2 anchor today

It's back to work today for new mom Irika Sargent, who returns to CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2 as Monday-through-Friday news anchor alongside Brad Edwards, Robert Feder writes.

"I'm deeply grateful for a life-changing three months on maternity leave with my family," Sargent tweeted. "No makeup for all that time was a bonus! Excited to be back anchoring the @cbschicago news tomorrow at 5, 6 & 10pm and sharing more pics of my girl then!"

Aria Vivian was born November 12 to Sargent and her husband, Dorian Orr.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.