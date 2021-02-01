COVID-19 restrictions easing in suburban Cook on Tuesday

New cases of COVID-19 reached 2,312 Monday with 16 more people dying from the respiratory disease, as the state approaches giving 1 million virus vaccinations.

Officials also announced some COVID-19 restrictions will ease Tuesday in suburban Cook County.

Known as Phase 4, the new rules would allow gatherings of up to 50 people, greater capacity in retail stores and fitness centers, and competitive games and tournaments in low-risk sports like gymnastics and moderate-risk sports like volleyball.

Will and Kankakee counties officially moved into Phase 4 Monday, which is achieved by decreasing levels of virus cases and hospitalizations.

In the last 24 hours, 14,422 people received COVID-19 shots compared to the seven-day average of 43,278, but those numbers were affected by the weekend's heavy snow.

It's likely the weather contributed to the latest death numbers -- the fewest fatalities since Nov. 9 when 14 deaths were reported -- and caseloads, which haven't dipped so low since 1,617 infections recorded on Oct. 6.

"Snow could be a factor if people were unable to make it into work to report," IDPH spokeswoman Melaney Arnold said. "Vaccine administration was down and we typically see lower testing numbers over the weekend."

The state has received 1,829,575 doses of vaccine since distribution began in mid-December and 996,410 people have been inoculated, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

So far, 219,367 people -- or 1.72% of Illinois' 12.7 million population -- have been fully vaccinated.

Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 2,387 patients with COVID-19 as of Sunday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 3.9% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,128,613 and 19,259 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 61,263 virus tests in the last 24 hours.