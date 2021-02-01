'Best neighbors anyone could have': Friends mourn Inverness couple found dead in fire

Mario and Marlene Pieracci of Inverness are being mourned by family, friends and neighbors. The couple died after fire broke out at their home Sunday. Courtesy of Tom Kennedy

Family, friends and neighbors are mourning an Inverness couple in their 80s who were found dead inside their home during a fire Sunday afternoon.

Mario and Marlene Pieracci had lived in the house on the 200 block of Bradwell Road for at least 40 years, next-door neighbor Tom Kennedy said Monday.

He was introduced to them through his wife of 8½ years, Lynn Ridge, who still lives in the house she grew up in and knew the Pieraccis since childhood, Kennedy said.

"They're very close to my wife's family," he said. "My mother-in-law was over there Saturday."

Firefighters from the Palatine Rural Fire Protection District responding to the fire at 4:48 p.m. Sunday arrived to find heavy flames and smoke at the back of the split-level home, Fire Chief Rich May said.

"They were somewhat hampered by the amount of snow piled up around the house, but they were able to get (hose) lines up and knock down the fire in under 20 minutes," May said.

About 12 fire departments assisted Palatine Rural in battling the blaze, May said.

Kennedy first learned of the fire when he looked out a window Sunday and saw all the emergency vehicles outside the Pieraccis' home. He and his wife went out to see Mario being brought out onto the driveway, where paramedics tried to resuscitate him.

Firefighters later discovered Marlene in the house. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, May said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the fire district, as well as the Illinois State Fire Marshal and Inverness Police Department, he added.

Kennedy said that Mario Pieracci had retired about 20 years ago from his work as a house painter, and Marlene had been a homemaker. They raised two sons, who now live out west in California and Nevada.

"Mario was someone who just worked around the house," Kennedy said. "He was proud of the fact that he could fix things. They both did a lot of work on their property."

Though Mario could often handle the removal of snow with his snowblower, Kennedy said his wife went over to help clear a lot of it herself during the weekend's snowstorm.

Ridge's prior husband had died 18 years ago and her brother died last September, Kennedy said. In both cases, Mario and Marlene were sources of support for her and the rest of the family,

"They were the best neighbors anyone could have," he said. "They were always concerned for us. I know my wife's son and daughter are devastated over this."

Two Christmases ago, Mario wore a Santa suit to entertain Kennedy's grandchildren. He also was a skilled crossword puzzle solver, often finishing within 15 minutes.

Kennedy said he and Ridge had tried to reach the Pieraccis at about 3 p.m. Sunday because they were going to paint a piece of furniture and wanted Mario's advice. They left a voicemail and expected to see or hear from him within a few hours.

Apart from their sons out west, the Pieraccis are survived by Mario's twin sister, who still lives in the house where they both grew up in Elmwood Park, and a sister of Marlene's who lives out of state, Kennedy said.

• Daily Herald staff writer Charles Keeshan contributed to this report