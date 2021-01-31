The worst of winter blast behind us, but still more snow to come

The worst of the winter storm to hit the region beginning Saturday is behind us, but forecasters say the suburbs could see another 2 to 4 inches of snow before the clearing begins this evening.

As of early this morning, nearly 7 inches had fallen at O'Hare International Airport, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of the suburbs were reporting heavier amounts, including 9.5 inches in Romeoville, 8.2 inches in Lindenhurst, 8 inches in Woodridge and Glenview, 7.7 inches in Schaumburg and 7 inches in Crystal Lake.

A winter storm warming remains in effect for the area until 6 p.m. According to the weather service, the worst travel conditions are easing, but hazardous road conditions will continue as light to moderate snow persists well into this afternoon.

The snowfall also is causing problems at O'Hare. According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, at least 110 flights had been canceled as of 9:45 a.m. Sunday, and flights are taking off about 24 minutes late on average.

Forecasters expect the snow to end tonight and dry conditions will remain until a chance of light snow returns late Wednesday night and Thursday. High temperatures are expected in the low to mid-30s throughout the week, with overnight lows in the upper teens and 20s.