State virus positivity rate continues to decline as 65 more people die

The Illinois Department of Public Health Saturday reported 3,345 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease and 65 additional deaths.

The dead included 25 people in Cook County, three in DuPage County, one in Kane County, four in McHenry County and four in Will County.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Jan. 23-29 is 4.0%, down significantly from 4.3% on Friday. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity also dropped 0.3% to 5.1%.

On Friday, 57,292 doses of vaccine were administered, down about 1,000 from Thursday's record. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 41,045 doses.

The state reported receiving total doses of 1,829,575, with 945,137 of them administered, including 145,587 for long-term care facilities.

If all the mitigation metrics continue to improve, Chicago will move into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan on Sunday.

Separately, the McHenry County Sheriff's Office reported it had three inmates test positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The Corrections Division is currently working with the McHenry County Department of Health to mitigate the spread.

The COVID-19 positive inmates and those who may have come into contact with them are on quarantine. Three sections of housing units where the inmates were housed are also on precautionary quarantine and contact tracing is being conducted. The jail has roughly 300 inmates.

In Illinois as of Friday night, 2,600 individuals were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 522 patients were in the ICU and 284 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The state is reporting a total of 1,123,873 cases, including 19,203 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.