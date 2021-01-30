COVID-19 cases per county, ZIP code as of Jan. 29

Suburbs' portion There have been 477,277 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Friday. That's 42.6% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 7,940 deaths in the suburbs, which is 41.5% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Friday, suburban Cook County had 218,019 cases and 4,210 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 233,562 cases and 4,609 fatalities.

• Top suburb case counts as of Friday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 7,920 cases and 200 deaths in Des Plaines, 5,544 cases and 55 deaths in Palatine, 5,279 cases and 117 deaths in Arlington Heights, 4,928 cases and 65 deaths in Schaumburg, 4,082 cases and 44 deaths in Mount Prospect, 3,966 cases and 61 deaths in Streamwood, 3,593 cases and 113 deaths in Wheeling, 3,646 cases and 57 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 3,493 cases and 95 deaths in Glenview, 2,541 cases and 104 deaths in Northbrook, 2,487 cases and 62 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 2,317 cases and 27 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 2,193 cases and 42 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 1,251 cases and 15 deaths in Prospect Heights, 953 cases and 31 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County • As of Friday, DuPage County had 72,068 cases and 1,106 deaths, according to the state.

• Top counts as of Friday, according to the county: 5,794 cases and 121 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 4,195 cases and 33 deaths in Addison, 3,769 cases and 38 deaths in West Chicago, 3,683 cases and 51 deaths in Carol Stream, 3,667 cases and 51 deaths in Wheaton, 3,557 cases and 48 deaths in Lombard, 3,520 cases and 57 deaths in Elmhurst, 3,374 cases and 23 deaths in Glendale Heights, 2,693 cases and 17 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 2,588 cases and 35 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 2,132 cases and 17 deaths in Villa Park, 2,024 cases and 36 deaths in Bensenville, and 1,736 cases and 16 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County• 55,663 cases with 870 deaths as of Friday on the IDPH website. The Lake County Health Department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state. The county is no longer reporting total case counts by municipality.

Kane County • 47,991 cases with 677 deaths as of Friday on the IDPH website.

• Most recent top counts posted on the county website as of Friday: 14,216 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 9,530 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 4,646 in St. Charles, 4,045 in Carpentersville, 2,325 in South Elgin, 2,025 in Geneva, 1,831 in Batavia, 829 in Hampshire, 784 in Sugar Grove, 669 in Gilberts, 575 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 22,626 cases and 242 deaths as of Friday, according to the IDPH website.

Will County• 60,910 cases and 835 deaths reported, according to the IDPH website Friday.