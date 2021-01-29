Vote for new Illinois GOP chairman delayed to Feb. 6

The vote to select a new chairman of the Illinois Republican Party has been postponed until Feb. 6 because of a snowstorm expected to hit Saturday, the original date of the meeting in Bolingbrook.

The voting delay will give the three candidates vying for the role -- Lake County Republican Chairman Mark Shaw, former lieutenant governor candidate Don Tracy and Kendall County Chairman Scott Gryder -- extra time to campaign within their party before the vote.

Numerous members of the 18-person Illinois Central Committee, the body that selects the new chairman, would have been traveling to Bolingbrook from out of town, so the decision was made to postpone the vote for safety.

Fundraising, party unity and preparing for the 2022 election cycle are priorities party leaders have cited for the new chairman, who will replace Timothy Schneider of Bartlett.