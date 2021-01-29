Lake County website on Arlington Heights Road project can collect your input on it, too

Lake County is seeking public input on a plan to rebuild 1½ miles of Arlington Heights Road between Lake-Cook Road and Route 83. The segment passes through Buffalo Grove, Long Grove and unincorporated areas. Courtesy of Lake County Division of Transportation

The Lake County Division of Transportation has launched a website created for the COVID era to gather public input about upgrades to a 1½-mile segment of Arlington Heights Road in the far southern part of the county.

While websites with information on specific projects are common, this one offers something new for the county, which is planning an estimated $17 million reconstruction of Arlington Heights Road between Route 83 and Lake-Cook Road.

"It's the first time we have launched a site like this to garner input on a road project," said spokesman Alex Carr. "Informing people while gathering input is a challenge because of COVID-19, so we made a website that can do both."

The segment of Arlington Heights Road passes through Buffalo Grove, Long Grove and unincorporated areas. It is one of the busiest stretches in Lake County's system, with an average 26,500 vehicles a day.

Built in the 1980s, the deteriorated stretch of road is at the end of its useful life and will be replaced. Widening is not part of the project, though elements like adding turn lanes or closing sidewalk gaps are being considered to reduce crashes, improve traffic flow and provide nonmotorized connections.

The website, lakecountyil.gov/AHR, explains existing conditions, includes details and a timeline of the project, and allows people to sign up for updates. Comments and concerns can be submitted on an interactive form that can be viewed on a map.

"We show all this stuff and say, 'Hey, public, what are we missing? What's good and what's bad? Tell us what you like or don't like and we'll see what we can do,'" said Darrell Kuntz, project manager for LCDOT.

Comments regarding the project corridor are welcomed through Feb. 25. They also can be emailed to DOT@lakecountyil.gov; mailed to 600 W. Winchester Road, Libertyville, 60048; or made by calling (847) 377-7400.

The website is providing information that normally would be presented at an initial public meeting. A virtual or in-person meeting will be held once the project advances.

"We felt at this stage of the study, a website is a great way to collect input on the existing conditions and what the community hopes the project can improve upon," Carr said.

The idea came from the Illinois Department of Transportation, which launched a website last June for the Route 83/137 study, Carr said.

The Arlington Heights Road reconstruction project is in the initial stage and final plans are not yet being considered. Work is expected to begin in summer 2024 and last two full construction seasons.

Lake County will be coordinating the project with IDOT and the villages of Buffalo Grove and Long Grove.

"We expect to get a lot more comments than we normally would because it's easier," Kuntz said.