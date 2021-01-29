COVID-19 update: 58,357 more vaccine doses given, 71 more deaths, 4,156 new cases

New cases of COVID-19 reached 4,156 Friday with 71 more people dying from the respiratory disease as the state reported 58,357 virus vaccine shots in arms in the last 24 hours, the highest tally so far.

The state's seven-day average of daily vaccines administered is 38,738 doses, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

A total of 1,800,575 vaccine doses have been allocated to Illinois, and 887,845 shots have been administered.

There were 2,735 COVID-19 patients in hospitals as of Thursday night.

The state's seven-day average positivity rate for COVID-19 cases sits at 4.3%.

Total virus infections come to 1,120,528 and 19,138 people have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 111,057 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours.