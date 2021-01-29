Believe Project: $100 to give to a kind neighbor
Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Mary M. Lane of Arlington Heights.
She wants to give the money to a neighbor. Here is an excerpt of her story:
"When I was diagnosed with heart issues and had two operations, Sarah visited and cheerfully cooked and cleaned for me. She knows I love growing potted plants, so she invites me each spring to plant vegetables and flowers on her balcony.
"Sarah and her family have saved me a trip to the grocery store several times by asking what they could get for me. These and other kindnesses by Sarah make me feel fortunate to be her neighbor."
• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day to a person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.
