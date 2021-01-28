Space heater may have caused fire that killed 5, officials say

Authorities say four children and their mother were killed Wednesday morning when fire swept through a house in the 700 block of West Oakton Street in Des Plaines. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

A Des Plaines fire that left four young sisters and their mother dead may have been caused by a space heater, authorities said Thursday, and the flames may have blocked the only exit from their home.

A preliminary investigation revealed the fire began Wednesday morning at the top of the stairs leading to the family's second-floor apartment, Des Plaines fire officials said. Those stairs were the only way in or out.

Additionally, the building on the 700 block of West Oakton Street had no smoke detectors on the second floor, where the victims were found, the fire department reported.

The fire resulted in the deaths of Citahaly Zamiodo, 25, and her children -- 6-year-old Renata P. Espinosa, 5-year-old Genesis A. Espinosa, 3-year-old Allizon V. Espinosa and 1-year-old Grace Espinosa.

Firefighters pulled all five victims from a second-story bedroom, officials said. Zamiodo was pronounced dead on the scene, and the children were pronounced dead at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

Autopsies to determine how they died likely will be conducted today.

No other tenants were injured. A firefighter and a police officer suffered minor injuries.

As part of the ongoing investigation, authorities will try to determine if the heater ignited the fire and how it spread, officials said. There's no indication of foul play.

Family member Horacio Espinosa said at the scene this morning that the family hadn't been told yet what caused the fire.

"She's very intelligent," Espinosa said of the girls' mother. "I don't know what could have happened that she wouldn't react. That she couldn't get out."

Espinosa said the family was grateful for the support from the community in the wake of the tragedy.

"We are grateful to everyone who called, who asked, who told us they are worried about us," he said.

The two-story building, which once was a single-family house, was built in 1916 and annexed into Des Plaines in 1973. It contained four apartments, officials said.

At the time of annexation, the building already had been divided into apartments, and was registered as a rental property with the city, according to a news release.

City officials last inspected the property in 2018 pending a sale, officials said. At that time, it met all inspection requirements, including the required number of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, officials said.

Although the property has a long history of code violations concerning maintenance and other issues, there are no pending building code violation cases concerning construction or occupancy, officials said. The city hasn't received complaints regarding violations inside the building, either, officials said.

The Des Plaines Fire Department, the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office and a regional task force are investigating the blaze.

A Des Plaines police detective interviewed the girls' father, who was at work when the fire occurred, city spokeswoman Jennie Vana said. Police and a social worker intend to meet with the father again today, Vana said.

The oldest of the children, Renata, was a first-grader in Elk Grove Township Elementary District 59. Grief counselors will be available to students this week, officials said.