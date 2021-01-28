Investigation continues into deadly Des Plaines fire

Authorities say four children and their mother were killed Wednesday morning when fire swept through a house in the 700 block of West Oakton Street in Des Plaines. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

The investigation into what caused a Des Plaines fire that left four young sisters and their mother dead will continue today.

Additionally, autopsies likely will be conducted today to determine how Citahaly Zamiodo, 25, and her children -- 6-year-old Renata P. Espinosa, 5-year-old Genesis A. Espinosa, 3-year-old Allizon V. Espinosa and 1-year-old Grace Espinosa -- died.

The family members were killed Wednesday morning in a fire at their home in the 700 block of West Oakton Street. The two-story structure had been converted into apartments, and the family occupied one of the units, authorities said.

Firefighters pulled all five victims from the structure's second story. Zamiodo was pronounced dead on the scene, and the children were pronounced dead at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

No other tenants were injured.

The Des Plaines Fire Department, the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office and a regional task force are investigating the blaze. It wasn't immediately clear if the house was equipped with working smoke detectors.

The oldest of the children, Renata, was a first-grader in Elk Grove Township Elementary District 59. Grief counselors will be available to students this week, officials said.