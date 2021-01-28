Illinois surpasses 19,000 COVID-19 deaths

State health officials today reported 103 more COVID-19 deaths and another 4,191 new cases of the virus.

That brings the state's death toll from the respiratory disease to 19,067, with 1,116,372 Illinois residents who have been infected.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate stands at 4.3%. Case positivity allows health officials to track infection levels within a specific population.

A seven-day average is used to smooth out in any anomalies in the daily reporting of new cases and test results.

Illinois Department of Public Health officials also reported 2,802 patients are hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 567 are in intensive care.

Meanwhile, the state also reported 55,865 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered Wednesday, another single-day high since the rollout began. That brings the state's total number of reported vaccine inoculations to 829,488. Vaccine providers throughout the state are averaging 33,728 inoculations a day.

IDPH records show the state also reclaimed more than 40,000 doses of the vaccine from an allocation intended for national pharmacy chains to be used at long-term care facilities. Officials from the pharmacy chains have said they received excessive amounts of doses because of inflated head counts at many of those facilities provided by the state.

Health officials are urging eligible residents to register for vaccinations at multiple locations, through their county health departments, their physician's medical network or national pharmacy chains.

Retail giant Meijer is now accepting online registrations for vaccinations at some of its in-store pharmacies. Visit clinic.meijer.com to register to be notified when a vaccine dose is available.