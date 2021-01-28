Four years later, Naperville police still seeking leads in Aurora native's murder
Updated 1/28/2021 12:42 PM
Four years after Matthew Lange was fatally shot in his car while waiting for his son to get out of school, Naperville police say they are still actively seeking leads.
The 37-year-old Aurora native was shot multiple times on the evening of Jan. 27, 2017, while waiting in the parking lot of Scullen Middle School in Naperville, where his son was attending Polish school.
Lange, an assistant professor at Lewis University in Romeoville, was driving a silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra, police said.
A $45,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction, according to a post on the police department's Facebook page. Anyone with information about the murder is asked to contact Naperville police at (630) 305-5453.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.