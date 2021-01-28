Four years later, Naperville police still seeking leads in Aurora native's murder

Courtesy of Naperville policeMatthew Lange, 37, of Oswego, was shot and killed on Jan. 27, 2017, while waiting for his son outside a school in Naperville.

Four years after Matthew Lange was fatally shot in his car while waiting for his son to get out of school, Naperville police say they are still actively seeking leads.

The 37-year-old Aurora native was shot multiple times on the evening of Jan. 27, 2017, while waiting in the parking lot of Scullen Middle School in Naperville, where his son was attending Polish school.

Lange, an assistant professor at Lewis University in Romeoville, was driving a silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra, police said.

A $45,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction, according to a post on the police department's Facebook page. Anyone with information about the murder is asked to contact Naperville police at (630) 305-5453.