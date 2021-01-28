Believe Project: $100 for 'kind and generous' woman who helps others

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Don Glaze of Gilberts.

Here is an excerpt of his story:

"Sherry has been a friend of ours for over 20 years. She is a kind and generous person and is always there to help others in any way that she can.

"At 72 years old, she works full time at a low paying job where she helps take care of people in an elder care facility. She is generous with her time for them and often takes them out of the facility to various events. She herself has had knee surgery and recently recovered from a long stay in the hospital for COVID-19."

"She now is facing cataract surgery. ... She is worthy of consideration."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day to a person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.