Another round of heavy snow could hit suburbs this weekend

The National Weather Service is monitoring a system that could bring more snow to the suburbs this weekend.

The storm has the potential to dump 5 inches of heavy, wet snow on the area starting Saturday afternoon, with the heaviest totals coming Saturday night.

Temperatures on Saturday are expected to be in the low-to-mid 30s. Lows Saturday night should be around 30.

Light snow showers could continue Sunday with highs in the low 30s.

The snow is expected to taper off Sunday night with lows in the 20s.