State records most COVID-19 vaccination doses administered since rollout

A total of 1,790,350 vaccine doses have been allocated to Illinois and 773,623 shots have been administered. Associated Press

New COVID-19 cases increased by 3,751 Wednesday with 81 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

On Tuesday, 53,628 people received doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the highest daily tally in the state to date.

The seven-day average of daily vaccines administered is 33,698.

So far, 159,996 people have been fully vaccinated, or 1.26% of Illinois population of 12.7 million.

Both Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc.'s vaccines require two doses several weeks apart.

A total of 1,790,350 vaccine doses have been allocated to Illinois and 773,623 shots have been administered.

There are 2,931 COVID-19 patients in hospitals as of Tuesday night, reflecting a continuing decline. The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases sits at 4.5% based on a seven-day average.

Total virus infections come to 1,112,181 and the death toll from the pandemic in Illinois is 18,964 people.

Labs processed 80,124 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours.