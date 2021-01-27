 

State records most COVID-19 vaccination doses administered since rollout

  • Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, center, listens to Lake County Health Department's executive director Mark Pfister, right, during a tour Wednesday of the COVID-19 vaccination facility at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake.

      Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, center, listens to Lake County Health Department's executive director Mark Pfister, right, during a tour Wednesday of the COVID-19 vaccination facility at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • A total of 1,790,350 vaccine doses have been allocated to Illinois and 773,623 shots have been administered.

    A total of 1,790,350 vaccine doses have been allocated to Illinois and 773,623 shots have been administered. Associated Press

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 1/27/2021 1:05 PM

New COVID-19 cases increased by 3,751 Wednesday with 81 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

On Tuesday, 53,628 people received doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the highest daily tally in the state to date.

 

The seven-day average of daily vaccines administered is 33,698.

So far, 159,996 people have been fully vaccinated, or 1.26% of Illinois population of 12.7 million.

Both Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc.'s vaccines require two doses several weeks apart.

A total of 1,790,350 vaccine doses have been allocated to Illinois and 773,623 shots have been administered.

There are 2,931 COVID-19 patients in hospitals as of Tuesday night, reflecting a continuing decline. The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases sits at 4.5% based on a seven-day average.

Total virus infections come to 1,112,181 and the death toll from the pandemic in Illinois is 18,964 people.

Labs processed 80,124 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 