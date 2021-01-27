 

Feder: WLS Radio adds another familiar voice to afternoons

  • Judy Pielach in mornings and Kim Gordon are the two newest on-air voices at WLS 890-AM.

Updated 1/27/2021 6:30 AM

Hearing Judy Pielach in mornings and Kim Gordon in afternoons, you might think you're listening to WGN 720-AM, where both spent decades anchoring and reporting the news.

But in fact they're the two newest on-air voices at WLS 890-AM, the Cumulus Media news/talk station.

 

Credit for their hiring goes to Stephanie Tichenor, program director of WLS, who previously worked with them when she was director of news and operations at WGN, the Nexstar Media Group news/talk competitor.

On Tuesday Tichenor officially confirmed Gordon's start as afternoon news anchor, succeeding John Dempsey on "The John Howell Show."

Last month WLS added Pielach as a contributor to "The Bruce St. James Morning Show."

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.

