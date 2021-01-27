 

'A sad day for Des Plaines': Four children, one adult killed in fire

  • Authorities say four young children and an adult were killed Wednesday morning when fire swept through a duplex in the 700 block of West Oakton Street in Des Plaines. Heavy fire and smoke greeted the firefighters on arrival at the two-story dwelling.

  • A fire on the 700 block of West Oakton Street in Des Plaines claimed the lives of four young children and an adult. Officials said all of the victims are family members.

  • Des Plaines firefighters responded to a blaze Wednesday morning on the 700 block of West Oakton Street that left five people dead.

  • Firefighters walk away from a house on the 700 block of Oakton Street in Des Plaines that was the scene of a deadly blaze.

  • Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comDes Plaines firefighters climb ladders to investigate the house were fire and smoke claimed the lives of four children and one adult in 700 block of Oakton St. in Des Plaines.

  • Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comA fire department photographer investigates the upper floor of the Des Plaines fire the claimed the lives of four children and one adult on Wednesday morning.

Russell Lissau
 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 1/27/2021 2:30 PM

Four young children and an adult were killed Wednesday in a fire at a Des Plaines duplex.

All of the victims were members of the same family, Des Plaines Fire Chief Daniel Anderson said. The children were all under 6 years old, he said.

 

Their identities were not immediately released, nor was the identity of the adult who perished in the fire in the 700 block of West Oakton Street.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anderson called the day the worst he's experienced in 30 years as a firefighter.

"This is a terrible day," he said. "It's a sad day for Des Plaines."

The blaze, reported about 10:15 a.m., tore through the small, two-story building.

Firefighters pulled all five victims from the structure. The adult was pronounced dead on the scene, but the children were taken to area hospitals, Anderson said. They couldn't be revived.

One firefighter suffered a knee injury, Anderson said.

Fire damage to the second story of the building was visible from the outside of the white structure. Windows were broken and the siding was blackened by smoke.

Des Plaines 8th Ward Alderman Andrew Goczkowski expressed his sadness over the victims' deaths in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon.

"Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers," he wrote.

• Daily Herald staff writer Mark Welsh contributed to this report.

