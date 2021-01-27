$100 to buy gift cards for the homeless

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is John Spoden of Prospect Heights.

Here is an excerpt of his story:

"I first wrote the Believe Project six years ago stating if I receive the award, I will match it and purchase McDonald's gift cards for the homeless in our community distributed by Public Action to Deliver Shelter (PADS).

"I was generously bestowed the annual prize multiple times. Each time, this generous spirit spread. Family, neighbors and friends have all contributed for a total over $2,000.

"If I am again granted this gift, I am certain it will grow (a local garden club has already entrusted me with $100). Because of the pandemic, many local churches are unable to host PADS, so Journeys: The Road Home will distribute the gift cards instead."

