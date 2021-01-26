Women's Caucus candidates reflect on speaker race

SPRINGFIELD -- Democrats in the Illinois House of Representatives made history when they elected the first Black lawmaker to serve as House Speaker and ended the reign of Rep. Michael Madigan, the longest-serving statehouse speaker in the country.

But the decision to elect Rep. Emanuel "Chris" Welch, from Hillside, meant members of the House Democratic caucus were ultimately unable to unite behind any of the three female lawmakers who came out as early contenders for the job.

Rep. Stephanie Kifowit of Oswego was the first member of the Democratic caucus to announce her challenge to then-Speaker Madigan on Oct. 1.

Reps. Ann Williams of Chicago and Kathleen Willis of Addison tossed their hats into the ring on Jan. 6, although Willis later dropped out and threw her support behind Williams.

Kifowit, Williams and Willis were also part of a group of 19 House Democrats who earlier had pledged they would not support Madigan's reelection for speaker.

When Madigan announced he was suspending his campaign on Jan. 11, Welch was the only candidate to gain the support of 60 of his peers and pass the threshold needed to be elected speaker.

Kifowit said the list of candidates gave lawmakers a choice, which many never had in their entire legislative careers.

"That was my main goal, that the people of the Illinois House, the Democrats, deserve to have a choice for their speakership," Kifowit said in a phone interview.

Williams stressed the importance of party unity in backing Welch.

"My candidacy and that of the others really served as a catalyst for change," Williams said. "One thing we could all agree on was that we want the House to function and function effectively. The caucus was very divided. Moving forward with a coalition really helped unify the caucus."

Williams said members of the Women's Caucus "cracked the glass ceiling" by their candidacies and joining the coalitions that led to Welch's selection as speaker.

"One important thing to note is that women sometimes make it less about themselves and more about the collective. I think that's a very powerful tool," she said.

Kifowit criticized Madigan's decision not to suspend his campaign earlier as part of the reason why she and other female candidates failed to garner enough support during informal balloting.

"I'm not saying it wouldn't end up with a Speaker Welch (if the process were different). I'm just saying that it would have given people the opportunity to discuss more, it would have maybe given an opportunity for more candidates to emerge, and definitely a more robust conversation," she said.

Willis did not respond to requests for comment.

Support for Welch

In the hours preceding Welch's ultimate approval as speaker, a striking image circulated on social media platforms picturing Welch surrounded by Democratic women on the floor of the Bank of Springfield Center, which was the site of the House's lame duck session.

According to Williams, Welch initiated that conversation with the House Democratic Women's Caucus in response to an allegation that he attacked a woman in 2002, and two separate harassment and retaliation lawsuits that were voluntarily dismissed.

The 2002 police report from West suburban Hillside accused Welch of slamming an ex-girlfriend's head into a kitchen countertop numerous times after she called him "a loser," according to the Chicago Tribune. The woman did not press charges. Welch said during an interview that he has never hit a woman. In a written statement, he said he has reconciled with the woman.

Welch did not comment directly on the pair of lawsuits in a second statement issued by his spokesman.

"My colleagues selected me for this leadership position because they know my values and my record," he said in the follow-up statement.

The Women's Caucus stood behind Welch, with only Rep. Kelly Cassidy of Chicago voting present on the nomination.

"I did so because, at the same time that we're ending years of scandal over allegations of sexual harassment and corruption, we have also just been made aware of troubling allegations from Speaker Welch's past," Cassidy said.

Kifowit and Williams said they and others spoke with Welch about the allegations.

"Speaker Welch addressed the allegations and addressed them to several of us in private as well," Kifowit said. "I respect Rep. Cassidy for calling for that inquiry and I will look to see what that entails as well."

Williams said she believes Welch is "the right person for the right time."

"I understand how critical it is for women to be heard. I think it's critical that as issues arise they are adjudicated, resolved legally. And in this case, I felt that that happened," she said.

Leadership team

Welch's leadership team includes seven women, five of them women of color. But none of the three women that challenged Madigan in the race for speaker made the list.

Kifowit said she didn't ask for a leadership spot and has spoken with Welch about committee chair positions.

Williams also didn't express any hard feelings over not earning a leadership spot. She praised the diversity on Welch's team, and said she will work to pass clean energy measures with help from the new speaker, which she has been working on for years.

"I believe Speaker Welch is committed to a collaborative and inclusive approach to our caucus, which I hope will ensure all voices are relevant and are heard," she said.