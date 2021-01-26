COVID-19 cases per county, ZIP code as of Jan. 26

Suburbs' portion There have been 472,274 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Tuesday. That's 42.6% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 7,843 deaths in the suburbs, which is 41.5% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 215,849 cases and 4,168 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 231,446 cases and 4,566 fatalities.

• Top suburb case counts as of Tuesday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 7,834 cases and 199 deaths in Des Plaines, 5,486 cases and 54 deaths in Palatine, 5,224 cases and 114 deaths in Arlington Heights, 4,883 cases and 65 deaths in Schaumburg, 4,045 cases and 44 deaths in Mount Prospect, 3,937 cases and 59 deaths in Streamwood, 3,486 cases and 111 deaths in Wheeling, 3,503 cases and 56 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 3,462 cases and 95 deaths in Glenview, 2,513 cases and 104 deaths in Northbrook, 2,466 cases and 62 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 2,302 cases and 26 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 2,174 cases and 41 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 1,239 cases and 15 deaths in Prospect Heights, 936 cases and 30 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County • As of Tuesday, DuPage County had 69,285 cases and 1,066 deaths, according to the state.

• Top counts as of Monday, according to the county: 5,698 cases and 119 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 4,164 cases and 31 deaths in Addison, 3,733 cases and 38 deaths in West Chicago, 3,654 cases and 48 deaths in Carol Stream, 3,627 cases and 51 deaths in Wheaton, 3,516 cases and 46 deaths in Lombard, 3,479 cases and 57 deaths in Elmhurst, 3,341 cases and 23 deaths in Glendale Heights, 2,640 cases and 17 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 2,569 cases and 35 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 2,105 cases and 17 deaths in Villa Park, 1,991 cases and 36 deaths in Bensenville, and 1,690 cases and 16 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County• 55,096 cases with 860 deaths as of Tuesday on the IDPH website. The Lake County Health Department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state. The county is no longer reporting total case counts by municipality.

Kane County • 47,475 cases with 664 deaths as of Tuesday on the IDPH website.

• Most recent top counts posted on the county website as of Tuesday: 14,011 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 9,415 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 4,586 in St. Charles, 3,973 in Carpentersville, 2,296 in South Elgin, 1,998 in Geneva, 1,812 in Batavia, 811 in Hampshire, 763 in Sugar Grove, 664 in Gilberts, 568 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 22,372 cases and 235 deaths as of Tuesday, according to the IDPH website.

Will County• 60,159 cases and 821 deaths reported, according to the IDPH website Tuesday.