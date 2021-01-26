Believe Project: $100 to help field trip driver with cancer

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Karen Emory of Mundelein.

She wants to give the money to a former school bus driver for special education students. Here is an excerpt of her story:

"He went above and beyond to make his riders happy, and they all loved him. He is currently working for an assisted living facility driving seniors to their field trips -- that is until he was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and is undergoing extensive treatment. The COVID virus put an end to the senior field trips, and he is having difficulty making ends meet."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day to a person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. Submit your idea in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.