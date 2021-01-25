Winter storm could bring biggest snowfall since 2019

The suburbs could see as much as 8 inches of snow by the time a winter storm clears through the area Tuesday, forecasters say. Daily Herald/2018

A mélange of unpleasant weather conditions will hit northern Illinois starting this afternoon -- including between 5 inches and 8 inches of snow for much of the Chicago area.

Snow is expected to start falling early this afternoon south of Interstate 80, and a bit later to the north, according to the National Weather Service's latest prediction.

Heavy snow is possible tonight in the North, Northwest and West suburbs, and the evening rush hour will be affected. Snowfall will be a little lighter in western McHenry County and in the Rockford area, as well as south of Chicago and in the Joliet area.

The heaviest snowfall is expected early in the nighttime hours.

Snow will continue overnight north of I-80, not letting up until Tuesday evening, according to the weather service.

South of I-80, snow will turn to sleet, freezing rain and freezing drizzle this evening. Icing is predicted.

Additionally, strong winds with gusts of 30 to 40 mph are expected this evening into Tuesday morning. Flooding along Lake Michigan in Lake and Cook counties is possible. People should stay off lakeside trails, breakwalls and piers to avoid being swept into the lake, the weather service advised.

The combination of wind and heavy snow could take down power lines, causing electrical outages, according to the weather service.

Significant snowfall has been relatively rare this winter.

The last time more than 3 inches of snow fell in the Chicago area was April 2020, ABC 7 meteorologist Tracy Butler tweeted.

The last storm to dump more than 5 inches of snow on the region occurred April 14, 2019, she said.

For the latest predictions, visit weather.gov/lot.