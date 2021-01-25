Snow could delay Tuesday delivery
Updated 1/25/2021 5:16 PM
To our readers: The impending snow could delay the delivery of Tuesday's print edition.
But you can still check out our e-edition in the morning at dailyherald.com.
Stay safe, and thanks for reading.
