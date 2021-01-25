Man goes missing from Batavia
Updated 1/25/2021 5:27 PM
The Illinois State Police activated a missing person advisory for an 81-year-old man at the request of the Batavia Police Department.
Robert A. Keil was last seen at 2823 Weaver Lane at 9:40 a.m. Monday, according to the alert. He was driving a champagne 2011 GMC Terrain with Wisconsin license plate 361TWA.
Keil is described as white with gray hair and brown eyes, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 212 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray and black Carhartt coat and white New Balance tennis shoes.
Keil has a condition that places him in danger, the alert said. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Batavia Police Department at (630) 454-2500 or dial 911.
