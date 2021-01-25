Illinois records 49 more COVID-19 deaths, another 2,944 infected

Testing technicians like Marca Philemy are bundling up to perform COVID-19 tests this winter using mobile facilities that can be set up in multiple locations throughout the week. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Jake Griffin/jgriffin@dailyherald.comAmy Looi of Cook County Public Health Department assists Illinois National Guard Army Sgt. Kirsten Kessling at one of 96 registration stations at the Tinley Park Convention Center mass vaccination site.

State health officials today announced 49 more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19, while another 2,944 new cases were also diagnosed.

That brings the state's death toll from the virus to 18,798, with 1,104,763 who have now been infected since the outbreak began just over a year ago.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle held a joint news conference earlier today at the Tinley Park Convention Center, where they toured the county's first "large-scale" mass vaccination center.

Vaccinations at the site are expected to begin Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Cook County also launched a website, Vaccine.cookcountyil.gov, today where residents can sign up to receive updates on the vaccine, information on scheduling a vaccination appointment through Cook County Health and vaccine distribution locations.

Residents can also call 833-308-1988 to get more information.

Phase 1b eligible residents who are 65 and older or essential front-line workers like public safety employees, teachers and grocery store personnel are now able to receive vaccinations, if they can find a provider offering the shots.

There is no federal or state vaccine registration platform. Eligible residents are being directed to local county health departments, their primary care physicians or national pharmacy chains like Walgreens and CVS.

Illinois Department of Public Health officials said 11,290 more doses of the vaccine were administered Sunday, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the state to 692,763 since mid-December. Vaccine providers throughout the state are averaging 28,171 doses administered a day, over a seven-day period.

Hospitals throughout the state reported 2,962 COVID-19 patients being treated Sunday as well. Of those hospitalized, 601 were in intensive care.

IDPH also announced the state's seven-day average case positivity rate is at 4.7%. Case positivity allows health officials to see the level of infection in a specific population group. A seven-day average is used to smooth out any daily anomalies in the reporting of new cases and test results.